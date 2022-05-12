Local MBTA extends Blue Line suspension … again “Due to the complicated area of track in the diversion area, a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week." John Blanding/Globe Staff/File 2017

Blue Line service will continue to be suspended between Airport and Bowdoin stations through Tuesday, according to the MBTA.

The suspension had already been extended once, and was supposed to end on Friday. Originally, the train stoppage was only supposed to last until May 8.

“Due to the complicated area of track in the diversion area, a construction tool cart derailed near Airport station earlier this week,” the T said in a press release. “There were no injuries. The process to re-rail the tool cart earlier this week and make other repairs while continuing to finish scheduled work means additional time is needed to safely complete the project.”

As an alternative, shuttle bus and ferry services will continue to be provided during the shutdown, the release said.

“The MBTA apologizes for the need to extend this diversion, and for the inconvenience experienced by riders during this service suspension,” the release said. “The MBTA knows how frustrating any service interruption is for riders, including unscheduled extensions in shuttle bus diversions, and work crews are actively working as quickly and safely as possible to get the work done. The MBTA continues to express its appreciation of riders’ patience as this important Blue Line work is completed correctly.”

Shuttle buses are continuing on the Rockport commuter rail line between Rockport and Beverly until May 15, the T said. There is normal service between Newburyport — the other branch of that line — and Boston.

“Due to the extension of this Blue Line suspension, there will be some adjustments to upcoming alternate service for work taking place on the Newburyport/Rockport Line that begins next week,” according to the release.

The T didn’t say in its most recent update when work will begin on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge, which will require a suspension between Wonderland and Orient Heights on the Blue Line. Originally, that was scheduled for May 12-29. The T said in a previous update that would be rescheduled and new dates to be released soon.