Local ‘Tussle’ between Somerville police officer and high school student under investigation As the student and officer prepared to leave, "One student opened the rear door in an attempt to encourage the juvenile to exit the vehicle."





A confrontation between a Somerville police officer and student at the city’s high school that ended with the teenager on the ground is under investigation by the department’s internal affairs unit, Chief Charles J. Femino said.

“Any use of force by a police officer is a serious matter,’’ the chief said in a statement. “After a preliminary review of these circumstances, I have ordered the Professional Standards Office to begin an internal investigation.”

According to the chief, a uniformed officer joined the department’s juvenile officer at Somerville High School on May 9. Police had been asked to transport a student to their home due to a family emergency and the student’s mother had authorized police to shuttle the student in a police vehicle, the chief said.

