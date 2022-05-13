Local Brockton mayor: City followed ‘all appropriate procedures’ in crash involving now-retired chief A vehicle driven by former Chief Emanuel Gomes reportedly veered off the side of the road.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said Friday that a serious crash last year involving the city’s former police chief was properly handled.

Then-Chief Emmanuel Gomes was reportedly driving on the Route 24 north on-ramp from Interstate 495 in Bridgewater on May 15, 2021, when, for an unknown reason, he went off the left side of the ramp and smashed into the back of another vehicle, according to a state police report on the incident. Gomes then struck a second vehicle, which flipped over, police said.

The former chief escaped the crash with a minor cut on his forehead, the report said. He was evaluated by EMS and declined further attention. The driver of the first vehicle struck complained of minor neck and back injuries, according to officials. She was later taken to Morton Hospital by her son.

The driver and passenger from the second vehicle that was hit by Gomes also complained of back and neck pain, according to officials. They were also concerned about their child having injuries, according to the police report on the crash. They were taken by EMS to Good Samaritan Hospital.

Brockton officials said information about the case isn’t being withheld.

“The Massachusetts State Police investigated this accident that occurred on Route 24 involving the former police chief,” Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan said in a statement. “The city followed all appropriate procedures with regards to this incident.”

The chief wasn’t cited in the incident. At the time of the crash, he was on his way to the scene of a double drowning in Waldo Lake in the city.

“Everything happened so fast,” Gomes told state police, according to the report. “I don’t remember what happened.”

There’s also pending litigation about the incident, which keeps city officials from saying much on the case.

A Thursday report by NBC10 Boston highlighted concerns that the involvement of Gomes, who has since retired, hadn’t been previously publicly reported by the city.

Todd McGhee, a retired state trooper, and a security and law enforcement analyst, told NBC10 Boston that the chief’s involvement should’ve been made public.

“Government agency? Government official? Taxpayer-funded equipment? This is a public story,” he said, according to the station.

Marie Berthe Francois, one of the drivers injured in the crash, told NBC10 Boston the wreck has affected her “physically and emotionally.”

She told the station she was surprised when she saw the damage to her vehicle when she went to retrieve belongings.

“I was in shock and I cried when I saw it,” Francois said. “It’s a miracle that I’m here talking to you.”

Gomes, who spent 36 years with the police department, retired in January, according to NBC10 Boston.