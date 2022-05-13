Local Man seriously injured in East Boston hit-and-run, police say The crash happened on Bennington Street, police said.

A man suffered life-threatening injuries late Thursday night when he was struck in an apparent hit-and-run crash in East Boston, police said.

Officers responded to the area near 41 Bennington Street around 11:49 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a driver who fled the scene, a spokesperson for Boston police said Friday morning.

The man, who was not identified, was brought to a local hospital, according to police.

No further information was available.