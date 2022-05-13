Local Victim identified in fatal Mattapan stabbing, warrant issued for suspect Terkeshia Boykins, 40, died after being stabbed multiple times.

Boston police identified a woman who was fatally stabbed in the Rosewood Street area of Mattapan Tuesday night while investigators work to find her killer.

Police on Friday named the victim as Terkeshia Boykins, 40. She was a mother of seven, according to WCVB. Police say her alleged killer, Christopher Howard, 39, is still at large.

Howard’s last known address is in Boston. Investigators say the public should consider Howard dangerous, and anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

Police arrived at the scene around 9:40 p.m. to find Boykins suffering from multiple stab wounds. Officials said she died at the scene. Neighbors told WCVB that Boykins was the mother of seven daughters, ranging from preteens to their late 20s.

A neighbor told the outlet, “(One daughter) was screaming really loud: ‘Why did you do this?’ A terrible tragedy, you know, really traumatizing. I just pray for the family.”

Anyone with information should call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at (617) 343-4470. People can submit anonymous tips by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

Police say they will “stringently guard and protect the identities of all those who wish to assist this investigation in an anonymous manner.”