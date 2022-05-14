Local Arrest warrant issued for woman in fatal stabbing of man Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second degree murder in the killing of John Glennon, 71, at an apartment complex in Manchester. Stephanie Beard, 34, in a photo from prior police interaction. Courtesy





MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — An arrest warrant has been issued for a woman in the stabbing death of a man in New Hampshire, authorities said Saturday.

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second degree murder in the killing of John Glennon, 71, at an apartment complex in Manchester.

The state Attorney General’s Office and Manchester police say Glennon was stabbed in the head with a knife sometime early Friday at the Carpenter Center apartments.

Police said Beard then stole Glennon’s silver Subaru Impreza. She was last seen heading south on Route 293 in the Manchester area.

Stephanie Beard was last seen driving this silver Subaru Impreza on Interstate 293 near Manchester, N.H.

Police describe her as about 5-foot-2, with brown hair, hazel eyes, and several distinct tattoos, including images of Sonic the Hedgehog on her left hand, Tinkerbell on her back, and various stars and hearts elsewhere on her body.

Prosecutors said Beard should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or with information on Glennon’s death should call police.