7 people injured during clash between motorcycle clubs

FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP) — Seven people were injured during a Saturday afternoon melee between rival motorcycle clubs in a Massachusetts city.

Police in Fall River say more than 50 people were involved in the brawl at around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fall River police Capt. Bardon Castro told WPRI-TV that some of those involved in the fight used weapons, leading to significant injuries, including lacerations, punctures, and blunt force trauma.

Four of the victims were taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence while three others were taken to Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. Their conditions are unclear but police described the injuries as non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and police didn’t disclose the names of the motorcycle groups involved. They said they’re still conducting interviews and reviewing surveillance footage.