Local Abington High School senior struck and killed by commuter rail train Katelyn McCarthy was set to graduate in June.

Katelyn McCarthy, a high school senior set to graduate in June, was fatally struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in Abington Friday.

Abington school officials confirmed the death Saturday. “It is with the deepest regret that I need to inform you that last night a tragic accident resulted in the death of our Abington High School Senior, Katelyn McCarthy.” Abington Superintendent Peter Schafer said in a letter to the school and community.

“Words cannot express our heartfelt sadness for all members of the Abington community during this difficult time,” the letter read. “We are here to help our students and the community in any way possible.”

MBTA Transit Police said officers and other personnel responded to a report of a pedestrian struck around the area of Birch Street in Abington at 11:30 p.m. Friday. They did not identify the victim.

MBTA officials said the victim was walking along the “right of way” when she was struck, and no foul play is suspected.

McCarthy’s mother, Lori Frost, told WCVB she believes her daughter had earbuds in during the incident. Frost also said McCarthy was set to graduate from Abington High School June 4.

A GoFundMe set up to cover McCarthy’s funeral expenses has raised more than $35,000 of the $20,000 goal as of Sunday night.