Off-duty Randolph police officer dies in car crash

HINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — A veteran police officer died in a car crash Saturday morning in Massachusetts while off-duty, authorities said.

Randolph Officer Michael Beal, 61, of Norwell, had been driving on Route 3 in Hingham at around 6:20 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another one near an exit, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz’s office.

He was found in the roadway and his vehicle ended up in the median. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth with minor injuries after her vehicle ended up in the breakdown land.

State Police are investigating, Cruz said.

Randolph Police Chief Anthony Marag said in a separate statement that Beal was a 35-year member of the force.

“He was an amazing person and friend to all within this department,” Marag said. “This amazing family man leaves behind a wife and eight children.”