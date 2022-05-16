Belmont police investigating 3 break-ins early Monday morning

Newsletter Signup
Police in Belmont are asking residents to stay alert after a string of break-ins this week. An unidentified suspect broke into three homes early Monday morning, according to a release from the Belmont Police Department.
The homes are located on Adams Street, Madison Street, and Watson Road. Police said the suspect appears to be traversing through backyards in order to discretely move from house to house. A short security camera video clip posted on Facebook by the department showed a person slowly walking through a driveway while wearing a mask and hat.
The suspect is cutting screens to gain access to houses through either open windows or entranceway doors that are unlocked, police said. The person is likely targeting electronics and other valuable items. Four laptops were stolen, according to the release.
Belmont police are increasing directed patrol activity in the area where the incidents occurred, and detectives are working full-time on the case, according to the release.
Residents should keep an eye out for someone parking in front of houses and then walking down streets or around corners, police said. They should also take note of any strangers seen walking around neighbors’ houses or through backyards.
“Criminals will often watch resident entry/exit patterns and often strike while people are at work during the day or away on vacation,” the release stated.
For investigative information only, people should contact the BPD Detectives at 617-993-2550. For all other concerns, they should call 617-993-2501.
The following tips were offered by Belmont police:
