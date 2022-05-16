Cops arrest 5 in Revere Beach brawl; one juvenile hospitalized

Newsletter Signup
Five people — mostly juveniles — are facing a range of charges after a series of fights reportedly broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday evening.
The incident sent at least one boy to Massachusetts General Hospital with “potentially serious injury,” state police said.
Massachusetts State Police and Revere police arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. and made all efforts to control a crowd of several hundred people.
State police condemned the behavior.
“This conduct will not be tolerated,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “We welcome anyone to the Beach who obeys the law and respects the rights and safety of those around them. If anyone comes down to cause trouble, however, we will take enforcement action. Bottom line: Have fun, respect others, and obey the law.”
Those arrested are facing a range of charges from assault to disorderly conduct to a violation of a harassment prevention order, police said.
On Friday, police in New Hampshire reported dealing with a similar incident at Hampton Beach. Several people were arrested and now are facing charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses.
Though a number of fights reportedly broke out, the incident did not result in any injuries or damage, police said.
