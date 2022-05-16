Local Cops arrest 5 in Revere Beach brawl; one juvenile hospitalized Police said most of those arrested were juveniles.

Five people — mostly juveniles — are facing a range of charges after a series of fights reportedly broke out near the bandstand at Revere Beach on Saturday evening.

The incident sent at least one boy to Massachusetts General Hospital with “potentially serious injury,” state police said.

Massachusetts State Police and Revere police arrived at the scene around 5 p.m. and made all efforts to control a crowd of several hundred people.

State police condemned the behavior.

“This conduct will not be tolerated,” the agency wrote on Twitter. “We welcome anyone to the Beach who obeys the law and respects the rights and safety of those around them. If anyone comes down to cause trouble, however, we will take enforcement action. Bottom line: Have fun, respect others, and obey the law.”

Those arrested are facing a range of charges from assault to disorderly conduct to a violation of a harassment prevention order, police said.

UPDATE Troopers made 5 arrests tonight at #RevereBeach stemming from the earlier fights and unruly behavior. Most of those arrested are juveniles. Charges range from assault to disorderly conduct to a violation of a harassment prevention order. https://t.co/nl98PuZKEi — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 15, 2022

On Friday, police in New Hampshire reported dealing with a similar incident at Hampton Beach. Several people were arrested and now are facing charges including disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and alcohol offenses.

Though a number of fights reportedly broke out, the incident did not result in any injuries or damage, police said.