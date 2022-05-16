Local Man killed in NH police shooting near Space Force Station No police officers were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the attorney general’s office said.





New Hampshire prosecutors are investigating a police shooting that left a man dead in New Boston, Attorney General John Formella’s office said in a statement Saturday.

The shooting occurred on Galaxy Way, a road that leads to the Space Force Station in New Boston, which is about 15 miles west of Manchester, a spokesman for Formella’s office said. The incident happened “during the overnight hours” on Friday, the attorney general’s statement said.

No further details were released about the shooting or what led up to the incident. No police officers were injured, and there is no threat to the public, the attorney general’s office said. The spokesman for Formella’s office said Saturday that no further update is expected until after an autopsy is performed.

