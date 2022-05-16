Local Moped driver in critical condition after crash with school bus in Lowell No one on the school bus was harmed in the crash.

The driver of a moped was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital Monday where he remains in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus in Lowell.

Lowell police spokesperson Mark LeBlanc wrote in an email to Boston.com that officers responded to the intersection of Apple and South Street around 9 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and a moped.

The Boston Globe reported that the man who was driving the moped was stuck under the bus, which had been taking nine pre-K students to the Cardinal O’Connell School at the time of the crash.

The man who was driving the moped was found to have serious injuries. He was flown in a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he is being treated but is in critical condition, LeBlanc wrote.

Scooter operator flown to Boston hospital after crashing into back of school bus in Lowell..kids on the bus weren’t hurt #7News pic.twitter.com/13gJW7aJtz — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 16, 2022

WCVB reported that the man lost part of one of his legs, and that a bystander helped stop the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.

No one in the school bus was harmed in the crash, LeBlanc wrote.

The Globe reported that the moped driver had been weaving in and out of traffic when he clipped the back of the bus and slid under it.

The moped driver’s identity has not been released, but The Lowell Sun reported that he is believed to be in his 20s.

LeBlanc wrote that the crash is still being investigated.