Moped driver in critical condition after crash with school bus in Lowell

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The driver of a moped was flown by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital Monday where he remains in critical condition after a crash involving a school bus in Lowell.
Lowell police spokesperson Mark LeBlanc wrote in an email to Boston.com that officers responded to the intersection of Apple and South Street around 9 a.m. for a crash involving a school bus and a moped.
The Boston Globe reported that the man who was driving the moped was stuck under the bus, which had been taking nine pre-K students to the Cardinal O’Connell School at the time of the crash.
The man who was driving the moped was found to have serious injuries. He was flown in a medical helicopter to a Boston hospital where he is being treated but is in critical condition, LeBlanc wrote.
WCVB reported that the man lost part of one of his legs, and that a bystander helped stop the bleeding with a makeshift tourniquet.
No one in the school bus was harmed in the crash, LeBlanc wrote.
The Globe reported that the moped driver had been weaving in and out of traffic when he clipped the back of the bus and slid under it.
The moped driver’s identity has not been released, but The Lowell Sun reported that he is believed to be in his 20s.
LeBlanc wrote that the crash is still being investigated.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.