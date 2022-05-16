Needham police search for man who allegedly exposed himself to teen
Police said anyone with information can contact the Needham Police Department at 781-444-1212.
Needham police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly exposing himself to a teenager on Friday afternoon, police said Sunday in a series of messages on Twitter.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Needham’s Pollard Middle School, according to the Twitter posts. The suspect is described by police as a man in his 40s with dark, wavy hair and a large “beer belly,” and on Friday afternoon he was wearing athletic shorts and driving a white SUV with multiple small stickers in the rear passenger window. He did not attempt to entice the teen, according to police.
