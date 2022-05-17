Local 2 construction workers seriously injured by electric shocks on Burlington job site "Mike is very lucky to be alive."

Two construction workers suffered severe burns after a dump truck bucket made contact with an electrical wire at a job site in Burlington.

The two victims, 20-year-old Mike Mullane and an unnamed 35-year-old man, were working on a paving crew in the area of 8 Carey Avenue, according to a statement from Burlington Police and Fire. Both men were conscious when emergency services arrived.

The 35-year-old suffered shocks to the hand while attempting to help his coworker. He was transported to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center by ambulance.

Mullane suffered much more serious injuries with burns to his head and body. He was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.

“It blew him out of his machine,” said Gerry Betitpas, a fellow worker who witnessed the incident, in an interview with WHDH.

“Mike is very lucky to be alive. He suffered extensive burns and will have surgery tomorrow. We’d like to thank the homeowner and everyone who helped him today,” Mullane’s mother said to WHDH.