2 manholes explode on Boylston Street in Boston near Prudential Center

Two manholes exploded on Boylston Street in downtown Boston around noon on Tuesday, the Boston Fire Department reported.

The fire department said they responded to the manhole fires around 12:45 p.m.

The manholes that exploded were relatively close together, at 775 and 800 Boylston St., firefighters said. These manholes were in front of Berklee College of Music and the Prudential Center, respectively.

Curious to know what happened. I walked by the next manhole down the line when it exploded. Very unnerving! pic.twitter.com/LiOIRhOpUU — Emily Hostetler (@EmHosAd) May 17, 2022

No injuries caused by the explosions were reported, the fire department said.

Local gas and electricity company Eversource was on scene, firefighters said.

Boston police blocked off part of Boylston Street in response to the explosions.