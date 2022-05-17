Pump pain continues as gas prices in Mass. rise another 21 cents

Newsletter Signup
Gas prices continue to reach record high numbers with regular gas in Massachusetts averaging $4.60 per gallon — 21 cents up from last week, according to AAA.
Monday’s price was 53 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.69 higher than it was a year ago. On average, regular gas in Massachusetts is 12 cents higher than the national average.
A number of factors have caused gas prices to climb including the politics behind oil prices, the war in Ukraine, and lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The high cost of crude oil, the key ingredient in gasoline, continues to push up pump prices dramatically for consumers,” Mary Maguire, AAA Northeast director of public and government affairs, said in a statement. “Even the annual seasonal demand dip for gasoline that we typically see between spring break and Memorial Day — which would normally help lower prices — is having no effect this year.”
The national average for regular gas is $4.48 per gallon — 16 cents higher than last week, according to AAA Northeast’s survey of fuel prices on Monday. The national average is 41 cents higher than it was a month ago and $1.44 higher than it was a year ago.
|Region
|Current Price*
|One Week Ago
|One Month Ago
|One Year Ago
|Massachusetts
|$4.60
|$4.39
|$4.07
|$2.91
|Rhode Island
|$4.57
|$4.37
|$3.99
|$2.93
|Connecticut
|$4.53
|$4.32
|$3.89
|$3.06
