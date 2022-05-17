Local Police seek information after 6 newborn puppies abandoned by side of road in Holliston "Any tips to assist in locating the person(s) responsible for abandoning these puppies will be greatly appreciated." Holliston police

Police are asking for the public’s help after six newborn puppies were left abandoned in a box by the side of a road in Holliston last week.

The newborn pups, estimated to be less than a week old, were found Friday night between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. next to Cedar Street, according to police.

“Any tips to assist in locating the person(s) responsible for abandoning these puppies will be greatly appreciated,” Holliston police said. “Tips can be kept confidential.”

Anyone with information can contact Holliston police at (508) 429-1212, email Holliston Detective Ciara Maguire at [email protected], or MSPCA law enforcement at [email protected].

“Zero tolerance for this,” state police said, urging the public to assist in the investigation.