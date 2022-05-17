Local Student brought BB gun to Mattapan school, police say The student is set to be summonsed to juvenile court for carrying a gun on a school campus.





A student brought a BB gun into a Mattapan school for kindergarten through eighth grade on Monday, police said, causing the school to go into safe mode.

Officers initially received a report shortly before 3 p.m. of a person with a gun at the Young Achievers Science and Mathematics Pilot School, a K-8 school at 20 Outlook Road, said Officer Andre Watson, a Boston police spokesman.

Responding officers then met with school safety officers and administrators, who said a student had brought into the school what they initially thought was a gun, Watson said.The item, which was in the student’s backpack, was inspected and determined to be a BB gun, Watson said.

