Local Blue Line suspension to begin May 22. Here’s what to know. Free shuttle buses will run between Wonderland and Orient Heights. Shuttle buses will replace regular Blue Line service. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

MBTA Blue Line train service will soon be suspended, with shuttle bus service scheduled to take its place temporarily.

Service will be suspended from May 22 through June 8, according to a release from the MBTA. Service will only be impacted between the Wonderland and Orient Heights stations. This is so “critical work” can take place on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge. The shuttle buses that take the place of train service will be free.

Work to repair and reopen the pedestrian bridge needs to be proactively completed before MassDOT commences its Sumner Tunnel Restoration Project. This will begin on June 10, and will necessitate the shutdown of the Sumner Tunnel on weekends from Spring 2022 to Spring 2023; seven days a week from May 2023 to September 2023; and on weekends from Fall 2023 to Winter 2023, according to the MBTA.

Advertisement:

If the work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge is not completed now, it will likely not be repaired for another two years, according to the release, until the Sumner Tunnel reopens fully in Winter 2023. Officials are planning to reopen the pedestrian bridge fully later this summer.

“The MBTA understands how frustrating service diversions can be, and thanks Blue Line riders for their patience while this important Blue Line work on the Suffolk Downs pedestrian bridge is completed,” the release stated.

Shuttle buses are also currently replacing Rockport Commuter Rail Line train service between Rockport and Orient Heights as well as Newburyport Commuter Rail Line train service between Beverly and Orient Heights.