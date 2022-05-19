Local Two boys taken into custody after firearms found at Charlestown High The school was placed into a temporary “safe mode.” Police and K-9’s search Charlestown High School after Boston police recovered two firearms and took a 13-year-old into custody. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Two boys were taken into custody at Charlestown High School Thursday after police recovered two firearms, The Boston Globe reported.

The boys were 13 and 17 years old, and the school was placed into a temporary “safe mode.” Boston police were called to the scene at 10:10 a.m. and found the first firearm inside the school, Sergeant Detective John Boyle told the Globe. The firearm and the 13-year-old were found in school, Boyle said, but did not specify the exact location.

There were no injuries, and K-9 units swept Charlestown High Thursday afternoon for weapons.

The second firearm was later found in the school, prompting the building to go into “safe mode,” Officer Andre Watson told the Globe.

Advertisement:

The two boys were charged with delinquency to wit unlawful possession of a firearm, the Globe reported. They could still face other charges.

Police did not clarify what type of weapons were found in the school.

In a statement, Boston Public School officials said this incident “represents a serious security breach that will not be tolerated.”

“We are grateful no one was hurt and we want to ensure students get all of the support they require,” BPS officials said in the statement.

“Our schools must be safe learning environments where students and staff feel secure. We are working in collaboration with the Boston Police and BPS Safety Services to ensure the safety of this community. Over the next few days, additional adult and safety personnel will be present at the school. We understand that incidents such as these cause concern and raise anxiety for students and parents alike. We encourage anyone who does not feel safe for any reason to tell their school leader or another trusted adult.”