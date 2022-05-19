Local Man accused in fatal stabbing of Mattapan mother of 7 arrested in Florida Christopher Howard, 39, is suspected of killing Terkeshia Boykins, 40, on May 10.

A Boston man wanted on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing of a mother in Mattapan last week was arrested Tuesday in Florida, police said.

Christopher Howard, 39, is suspected of fatally stabbing Terkeshia Boykins, 40, on May 10.

Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to Boston police.

Boykins, whose neighbors told WCVB that she was the mother of seven daughters, died from her injuries at the scene.

A neighbor told the outlet, “(One daughter) was screaming really loud: ‘Why did you do this?’ A terrible tragedy, you know, really traumatizing. I just pray for the family.”

Howard is expected to be arraigned in Massachusetts.