Man accused in fatal stabbing of Mattapan mother of 7 arrested in Florida

A Boston man wanted on a murder charge in connection with the stabbing of a mother in Mattapan last week was arrested Tuesday in Florida, police said.
Christopher Howard, 39, is suspected of fatally stabbing Terkeshia Boykins, 40, on May 10.
Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Rosewood Street in Mattapan at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to Boston police.
Boykins, whose neighbors told WCVB that she was the mother of seven daughters, died from her injuries at the scene.
A neighbor told the outlet, “(One daughter) was screaming really loud: ‘Why did you do this?’ A terrible tragedy, you know, really traumatizing. I just pray for the family.”
Howard is expected to be arraigned in Massachusetts.
