Local Mass. House approves sweeping marijuana reforms on 153-2 vote One reform noticeably absent was a ban on employers firing workers solely due to a flunked marijuana test. Massachusetts House Speaker Ron Mariano has thrown his support behind a package of reforms to the state's marijuana laws. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff





The Massachusetts House voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to approve major reforms to the state’s marijuana laws, with legislative leaders saying they were implementing changes long demanded by cannabis businesses, activists, and consumers.

The 153-2 vote in favor of the bill, which largely mirrors legislation approved by the state Senate in April, came on the same day regulators announced that total recreational pot sales in Massachusetts have surpassed $3 billion — underscoring the high stakes of any tweaks to the rules governing the industry.

Among other provisions, the changes would allow cities and towns to opt in to hosting marijuana cafés, steer a significant chunk of state pot tax revenue to so-called equity applicants trying to get their small cannabis businesses off the ground, crack down on controversial local fees charged to marijuana operators while easing their state tax burden, and make it easier for former defendants to wipe away old marijuana charges.

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.