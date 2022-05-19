Local Delivery driver follows GPS off road into gas pipeline in Mendon "Always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path."

Mendon Police are warning the public to be careful using their GPS after a delivery driver followed their routing system 900 feet off the road and down a gas pipeline.

There was no serious damage, according to Mendon Police.

“Always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path,” the department posted on Twitter.

As a reminder, GPS isn’t always right



GPS guided this delivery driver 900 ft off a Mendon road & down a gas pipeline before the operator found himself with nowhere else to go.



Thankfully there was no serious damage. Always check twice before following your GPS down a dirt path. pic.twitter.com/qluM8A2u9N — Mendon Police Department (@mendonpolice) May 19, 2022

Drivers who have been overly trusting of their GPS can take solace in the fact that even the world’s best boss has made the same mistake.