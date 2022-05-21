Local Car crashes into Wrentham Nike store Friday night, no serious injuries





An SUV crashed into the front window of the Nike Factory Store at Wrentham Premium Outlets Friday evening, according to Wrentham police.

The store was open but no employees or customers were injured, Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said in a Facebook posting. Three occupants of the car were transported to a hospital for evaluation but did not suffer serious injuries, he said.

The car was reversing out of a parking spot a little before 7:30 p.m. and proceeded through the store window, according to the statement.







