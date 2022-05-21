Local High school student arrested for allegedly posting picture of teen in bathroom Police and school administrators are reportedly investigating the incident. Tewksbury Memorial High School Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

A Tewksbury Memorial High student was arrested and charged this week after allegedly taking an inappropriate photo of another student in the bathroom and posting it on social media, according to WCVB.

The TV station reports that on Wednesday around 1 p.m., 18-year-old Jason Dipremio allegedly took an inappropriate photo of a 15-year-old student in the bathroom, according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office.

Dipremio then reportedly shared the photo on Snapchat, according to officials. Other students informed school authorities about the incident, WCVB reports.

Dipremio was charged in Lowell District Court with disseminating a photo of a minor in a state of nudity and photographing a minor in the state of nudity, according to WCVB. He was held on a $500 bail and will return to court on Aug. 4, the TV station reports.

Police and school administrators are reportedly investigating the incident.

Tewksbury Memorial High Principal Jon C. Bernard reportedly sent out a letter to the school community following the incident, according to WCVB.

He reportedly wrote that Dipremio violated the school’s acceptable use policy and violated the student’s privacy rights.