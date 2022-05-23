Local 20-year-old man arrested in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession Joshua Bajon will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.





A 20-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession, police said.

Joshua Bajon was arrested around 5:42 p.m. by officers who were patrolling near Washington Street and Dudley Avenue in response to an earlier report of a person shot on Greenville Street, police said in a statement. Some of the officers noticed a male rider on a blue city rental bicycle near Mount Pleasant Avenue, and they were then told that a male suspect on a blue bicycle had been seen fleeing the area where shots were fired, according to police.

Officers stopped the bicycle rider, identified as Bajon, then conducted a pat-frisk and found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, Boston police said. Bajon was then taken into custody and will be charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

