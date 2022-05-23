Local

20-year-old man arrested in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession

Joshua Bajon will be arraigned in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court.

By Gia Orsino, The Boston Globe


A 20-year-old Boston man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Nubian Square and charged with illegal gun possession, police said.

Joshua Bajon was arrested around 5:42 p.m. by officers who were patrolling near Washington Street and Dudley Avenue in response to an earlier report of a person shot on Greenville Street, police said in a statement. Some of the officers noticed a male rider on a blue city rental bicycle near Mount Pleasant Avenue, and they were then told that a male suspect on a blue bicycle had been seen fleeing the area where shots were fired, according to police.

Officers stopped the bicycle rider, identified as Bajon, then conducted a pat-frisk and found a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun with one round in the chamber and nine in the magazine, Boston police said. Bajon was then taken into custody and will be charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition, police said.

