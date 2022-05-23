Local Police commissioner search committee aims to choose three top candidates from 30 applicants "The committee was very clear on seeking someone that understands what’s happening in policing right now, and the need for change."





With more than 30 candidates vying to become Boston’s next police commissioner, the task ahead of the mayor’s search committee is now to whittle the list down to three.

After applications for the top job closed earlier this month, the five-member search committee — appointed by Mayor Michelle Wu in January and chaired by retired Supreme Judicial Court Justice Geraldine Hines— is preparing to interview candidates in the coming weeks. Given the extensive nature of the vetting process, which Hines said will comprise “intense interview and discussion sessions” throughout June, the mayor can expect a slate of candidates by late June or early July, falling roughly within the time frame of the committee’s initial deadline.

Chuck Wexler, CEO of the Police Executive Research Forum, which has partnered with the committee to help identify strong candidates, said the initial application phase yielded more than 30 applications.

