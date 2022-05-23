Local Read: Family of woman killed in crash at Byfield farmstand releases statement “The Sforza-Nico family has suffered an unthinkable tragedy this past weekend at the greenhouses.”

The family of Susan Sforza-Nico, who was killed in a crash at the family’s farm stand in Byfield on Saturday, is asking for community support following their loss.

The crash also left an adult male and a young girl injured. The operator of the vehicle that reversed “very, very rapidly” is cooperating with the investigation and is very distraught, Newbury Police Chief John Lucey said at a press conference at the scene.

In a Monday message posted on Facebook by Julie Sforza-Smith, the family said they rely on the spring crop for their livelihood year round and asked that people come buy their plants so they can “sell quickly and have our time to grieve and heal.”

“The Sforza-Nico family has suffered an unthinkable tragedy this past weekend at the greenhouses,” the message reads. “So many have reached out and offered help to us in our time of grief. It’s hard to accept help when facing such unexpected and deep loss.”

The farmstand will reopen this week, the statement said, with more details to come on Facebook soon.

The family asks that patrons refrain from asking questions about the tragedy and do not take pictures on the farm property.

Read the full statement below:

To our dear, loyal customers and community,The Sforza-Nico family has suffered an unthinkable tragedy this past weekend at the greenhouses. We have lost our beloved daughter, Susan, who managed the farm with Charlie. So many have reached out and offered help to us in our time of grief. It’s hard to accept help when facing such unexpected and deep loss. We have met as a family to discuss options on how to handle the greenhouses. What would honor Susan and help us most is to sell the beautiful plants that Susan and Charlie cultivated and grew for this very purpose. We rely on our spring crop for our livelihood for the entire year. Please help us by buying your plants here so we can sell quickly and have our time to grieve and heal. We will reopen, not today, but very soon. All we ask is that you come when we reopen…. during the week if you are able. This will help prevent excessive crowding and allow the friends who have volunteered to help us serve you best. Please refrain from asking us questions about this tragedy and respectfully do not take photos while on the farm property. We will post again later today about the day and time of reopening but it will be this week. with love and appreciation, The Sforza Family