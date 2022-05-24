Local 15-year-old charged in Roxbury shooting When police searched the teenager's home they found two BB guns, a gun with four rounds loaded, and a fake Boston Police badge. The firearm found by police when they searched the teenager's home. Boston Police

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Monday in connection with a Roxbury shooting.

Boston Police said the charges stem from a May 11 shooting in the area of 17 Smith Street in Roxbury. A 17-year-old boy who was already in custody in connection with a probation violation will also be charged.

Police searched the 15-year-old’s home to find two BB guns, a pistol with four rounds loaded, and a fake Boston Police detective badge. He will be charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, and armed assault to murder, among other charges.

He is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.