5-year-old struck by SUV dies after spending over a month in the ICU

A 5-year-old girl died Monday after she was struck and injured last month by an SUV in Worcester, according to police.

Candice Asare-Yeboah spent the last month in the hospital, according to her family’s GoFundMe page. Family members said she was unresponsive and dependent on a ventilator. They had hoped for a miracle.

Candice and her mother Asha Nyarko-Asare were crossing Stafford Street around 9:30 a.m. on April 18, when they were struck by a black SUV, according to officials.

The driver, Christopher Remillard, 57, of Leicester, has been charged with speeding, a marked lanes violation, impeded operations, and negligent operation, according to police. Officials said they also plan to file a charge of motor vehicle homicide.

Police said Remillard stopped after the crash. Witnesses assisted the victims until first responders arrived, according to officials.

Esther Mensah, the owner of Queen Beauty Supply, told WCVB that Candice and Asha came to her store for accessories to braid the girl’s hair shortly before the crash.

“They are my regular customers. [The girl] is so sweet, oh my goodness,” Mensah said before bursting into tears, according to the TV station.

The girl’s aunt, Odomay Sika Maame, organized the fundraiser for Candice and Asha’s medical bills, according to the GoFundMe page. Now the money will also be used for Candice’s funeral expenses.

“Our baby Candice gained her angel wings a few hours ago and we are devastated as a family,” Maame wrote. “She fought so hard to live but her injuries made it impossible for her beautiful life to continue.”

She said the pain is unbearable and the family has many unanswered questions.

“We take consolation in the memories we have of her short life with us and her blessing to others,” she said.

In addition to her mother, Candice leaves her father Simon Yeboah, and brother Darryl, 8.