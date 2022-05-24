Local Overheating lawnmower possible cause of Methuen house fire The home is a total loss, according to fire officials.

An imposing blaze that devoured a home in Methuen Monday afternoon may have been caused by an overheating lawnmower, according to fire officials.

Methuen Fire Deputy Chief Dan Donahue told The Boston Globe no one was injured in the fire, but the house was a total loss.

Donahue said a lawnmower a resident used early appeared to smoke, which the resident chalked up to an oil leak. It was then put into storage under the back deck.

A few minutes later, the entire porch was ablaze.

The Methuen Fire Department posted videos of the fire on Facebook calling it a “serious blaze.” The home, located on Woodburn Drive, appeared to be covered in flames and smoke, with some walls displaying gaping holes.

“Residents were quickly evacuated from the home,” fire officials said.

Those who were displaced will be assisted by the Red Cross according to Donahue.