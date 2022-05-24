Police say teens attacked 2 men outside Boston T stop

Newsletter Signup
Transit police are reportedly investigating after two men said they were assaulted by a group of teenagers outside of Shawmut Station on Monday.
Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan told WCVB that two men, ages 69 and 47, reported being surrounded by teenaged boys who allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money.
The teens then allegedly “punched them about their heads” when they didn’t comply, Boston25 News reported.
The incident occurred just before 12 p.m., according to the station. The two men reportedly received treatment from Boston EMS but did not need to be hospitalized.
Transit police have not yet reported any arrests.
