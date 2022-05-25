Local Boston police bust alleged Dorchester ‘ghost gun mill’ "These composite guns were being made for one reason only: to be sold on the streets." Boston police

Boston police recovered a 3D printer, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, drugs, and numerous firearm parts and accessories that can be used to build ghost guns from a Dorchester apartment this week.

Officers obtained a search warrant from Dorchester District Court and went to the home at 286 Columbia Road on Tuesday morning, according to police.

They arrested Edmilson Andrade, 32, of Dorchester, just as he was getting in his car.

“They found drugs, but they also found a full-scale residential ghost gun mill,” District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said during an afternoon briefing, as reported by the Boston Globe.

“These composite guns were being made for one reason only: to be sold on the streets,” Hayden said.

Advertisement:

In addition to the firearms materials, police said they found three grams of white powder and suboxone strips.

Andrade was arraigned in Dorchester District Court on a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition and drug charges.

He pleaded not guilty to the ammunition charge, as well as a charge of illegal possession of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl, according to the Globe.

During the arraignment, Andrade reportedly said that the powder was not a dangerous substance.

“It’s actually fiber,” he told the judge, according to the Globe. “I use it for the gym.”

Andrade was ordered to be held on $10,000 cash bail, the newspaper reports.