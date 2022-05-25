Local ‘We have a chance to move the needle’: Local physicians react to Texas school shooting Dr. Aditi Nerurkar called guns "the cigarettes of 2022" and compared the National Rifle Association to Big Tobacco. Flowers are left at the base of a monument outside the SSGT Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Wednesday morning, May 25, 2022. Kaylee Greenlee/The New York Times

As news broke Tuesday about the mass school shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, social media pages flooded with people expressing the usual shock and sadness.

With that, also came outrage. Frustration. Disgust. And countless demands for gun control.

On Twitter, local physicians called it a public health crisis.

“There’s a choice,” Dr. Megan Ranney, an emergency physician at Brown Emergency Medicine and academic dean for Brown University’s School of Public Health, tweeted.

“Do nothing? The deaths will continue to add up – the public mass shootings, the quiet suicides, the fear-inducing homicides. Or act? Only together do we have a chance to move the needle, a little.”

This is not impossible.



I and countless others have raised our voices for years – on behalf of our patients, our friends, & our neighbors – to try to create forward movement.



I'm so, so, so tired of waiting.

Continuing:



This is not an us-versus-them moment.



There is a very small group of purveyors of hatred that wants to divide us and create discord.



But most Americans want to be safe, & want their kids to be safe.



“The gun violence epidemic claims another epicenter,” Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, an infectious disease doctor and director of Boston University’s Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy & Research, tweeted.

State Rep. Jon Santiago, who also works as an emergency room physician at Boston Medical Center, said he was “no longer shocked” and instead, found the news “enraging.”

While I'm no longer shocked to hear about these tragic events, it's enraging.



We live in a country where the politics of gun ownership take precedence over the lives of children.



Dr. Louise Ivers, a professor at Harvard Medical School, emphasized the need to take action, recognizing that some people have become numb to such news in a country where mass shootings have become common.

Dr. Aditi Nerurkar, a physician at Harvard Medical School, called guns “the cigarettes of 2022” and compared the National Rifle Association to Big Tobacco.

The NRA is a lot like Big Tobacco.



Deep pockets, political ties, covering up health risks, targeting vulnerable groups.



Big Tobacco first targeted adult men (Marlboro Man). Saturated the market & came after kids (Joe Camel), women (Virginia Slims) & minorities (Kool).



Today: More than 90% Americans support tighter gun controls.



We did it once against a powerful lobby and we can do it again. It’s time to challenge the NRA and win.



