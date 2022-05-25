Local Services announced for woman killed at Byfield nursery; greenhouse will reopen Saturday “She was fun loving and big hearted and had a huge smile for everyone.”

The woman killed at Byfield nursery last week is being remembered for her “deep passion for the greenhouse” where she worked as farm manager with her father for more than 15 years.

“She was fun loving and big hearted and had a huge smile for everyone,” the family wrote on the farmstand’s Facebook page. “She especially loved all the greenhouse customers and the special farm visits by her beloved Sachetta family great aunts and uncles from Everett, MA.”

Susan Olivia Sforza Nico died May 21 when a car reversed into the farmstand. She was 47.

In the Tuesday post, her family said that in lieu of flowers, people who want to remember Sforza Nico can donate to her favorite charity, the New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Advertisement:

“Susan had a soft spot for all animals, but especially dogs,” the post reads. “She volunteered with multiple rescue organizations, often transporting dogs in long car relays from the southern U.S. to the northeast to find them loving homes.”

Calling hours to remember Sforza Nico will take place Thursday from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Conte Giamberardino Funeral Home in Georgetown. A church service will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Byfield Parish Church with a burial and reception after.

The farmstand is reopening this Saturday, one week after the incident that took Sforza Nico’s life, according to another post from the business.

Starting at 9 a.m., customers can come shop in the greenhouse for plants, but with a few changes to checkout and parking. After picking plants, customers can take them directly to their cars and a farm worker will come to the car to provide directions on paying.

The greenhouse’s neighbors are providing additional parking near the entrance to the farm, and there will be people “directing traffic and parking so everyone stays safe.”

“We have all the help we need at this time and unless you have talked to a family member directly, please refrain from coming by to help,” the post reads. “Post photos of your flowers after you plant them to the Byfield Greenhouse Facebook page so we can see the results of all Susan’s hard work.”

Advertisement:

The family also asks that customers don’t take pictures or video on the farm and don’t ask questions about the accident.

“We love you all and can’t thank you enough for the outpouring of love and support for our entire family and especially Susan’s husband, Diego, and their children and for our parents Charlie and Joann,” the post reads.