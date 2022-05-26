‘We are here for humanity’: Boston artists honor Texas shooting victims at Copley Square event

Newsletter Signup
2,123 miles from the tragic elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, a group of Boston artists and activists created a space for “healing and memorialization, but also celebration of life” according to organizers.
The Artist Initiative for Revolution, also known as Air Boston, took to social media to organize an event in honor of the 19 children and two adults lost at Robb Elementary School this week.
The group took to social media to gather support for the event, posting images of flyers, TikTok videos, and an image containing 19 drawn backpacks alongside the words, “Who gets to grow up in America?”
The event took place at Copley Square Thursday and began around 5 p.m., with people quickly gathering in the area. Standing in front of the historic Trinity Rectory was a half circle of open backpacks, a mic and speakers for local bands, and a box of chalk.
“We’re creating a space for healing, as well as memorialization, but also celebration of life. And building, hopefully, an art piece and more community in Boston around social justice and social change,” one organizer and artist Ameya Okamoto said.
While people surrounded the backpacks, some offered flowers, some wrote in chalk on the ground, and some simply stood in silence.
“We are here for humanity,” organizer Danny Rivera Jr. said. “If we can mobilize our humanity I believe we can see a change across the nation.”
