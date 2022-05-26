Local Boston police honor officer who was killed by burglar in Kenmore Square 60 years ago “If only he hadn’t switched his nights off.” Officer John J. Gallagher was killed in the line of duty on May 25, 1962. Globe archives





A ceremony was held Wednesday in honor of Boston police Officer John J. Gallagher, who was killed in the line of duty 60 years ago.

The End of Watch ceremony was attended by members of the Boston Police Department, the Brotherhood of the Fallen, the Boston Police Emerald Society, the Boston Gaelic Column of Pipes and Drums, and Gallagher’s family, according to Sergeant Detective John Boyle, a spokesman for the Boston Police Department. Gallagher, 33, was fatally shot by a burglar on May 25, 1962, in the basement of a bank in Kenmore Square, according to a posting on bpdnews.com.

“Officer Gallagher had served the department for 7 years at the time of his death,” the posting said. “Making his passing ever more tragic is the fact that he was survived by and left behind his wife and three children.”

Advertisement:

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.