Injured hiker rescued near summit of Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley, N.H.

An injured hiker was rescued and carried almost two miles by rescuers Tuesday after he fell near the summit of Welch Mountain in Waterville Valley, N.H., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement.

Charles Boppe, 74, of Thornton, N.H., told officials that he injured his leg after a fall and could not continue hiking, Fish and Game said. The 911 call for a report of an injured hiker came in shortly before 11 a.m., officials said.Four groups responded to the trailhead, including Waterville Valley Department of Safety, Campton/Thornton fire, Fish and Game conservation officers, and volunteers from the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team, officials said.

“Luckily two Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team members were on a hike of the Welch/Dickey Trail and were able to get to the injured hiker within fifteen minutes,” Fish and Game said. “They were able to stabilize the injury and wait for additional rescuers to arrive with the rescue litter.”

