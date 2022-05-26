Local Man, 35, fatally electrocuted at Medford work site The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Authorities are investigating the death of a National Grid worker who was killed early Thursday morning while working at a site on Salem Street in Medford.

The 35-year-old man, who has not been publicly identified, was working alone in an electrical box at the end of the parking lot when he was reportedly electrocuted around 12:30 a.m., according to the Middlesex district attorney’s office. The man was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died.

The site was reportedly underground near 500 Salem St., according to NECN.

Three Medford police officers were also taken to the hospital due to smoke inhalation, the DA said. They have since been released.

The DA’s office said Medford and state police are investigating the incident. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is also investigating.