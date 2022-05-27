Local Here’s how families of fallen service members can get a ‘Medal of Liberty’ license plate The plates aim to "help family members continue to pay tribute and memorialize the service of their fallen loved ones." Registry of Motor Vehicles

The Registry of Motor Vehicles is now offering a new Medal of Liberty license plate, which family members of Massachusetts service men and women who were killed in action, died in service while in a designated combat area in the line of duty, or died as a result of wounds received in action, can apply to receive for free.

“The Registry of Motor Vehicles is pleased to offer the new Medal of Liberty license plate to honor service men and women who lost their lives while working to protect and serve our country,” Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie said in a statement. “The specialty plates, which are available at no cost to eligible customers through an application process, will help family members continue to pay tribute and memorialize the service of their fallen loved ones.”

Applicants must first be approved for the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty by the Office of the Adjutant General before submitting an application for the special plate.

Once approved for the medal, applicants can apply for the plates either online or by mail.

The following documents will be need to be submitted as part of the application:

A completed Application for Medal of Liberty Plates.

A Recommendation for the Massachusetts Medal of Liberty form (TAGMA form 3367) approved by the Office of the Adjutant General.

The service member’s DD-214, DD Form 1300, Deployment Orders, or NGB 22.

A completed Registration and Title Application stamped by an insurance company.

Eligible applicants can expect to receive their plates approximately 20 days after getting approved.

The passenger plates must be renewed every two years and are not available for motorcycles, according to the RMV. Each qualifying applicant can register one private passenger motor vehicle.

Family members can also request a KIA decal if the service member’s DD Form 1300 indicates “Killed in Action” in category box 4C. The decal must be affixed to the shaded area of the plate below the Medal of Liberty on the left of the plate, the RMV said.

The state already offers a variety of plates that are specifically designed for veterans and military personnel. Some of the passenger and motorcycle plate options include Veteran, Silver Star, Purple Heart, Congressional Medal of Honor, Legion of Valor, Pearl Harbor Survivor, Distinguished Flying Cross, and Ex-POW.

The National Guard, Disabled Veteran, and Gold Star Family passenger plates are also available.