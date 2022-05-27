Local Randolph man sentenced to 10-12 years in prison for human trafficking, profiting off prostitution Alasa had been prostituting the victim since about October 2018 while forcing her to stay in his basement.





A 29-year-old Randolph man was sentenced to 10 to 12 years in state prison last week following his conviction in Middlesex Superior Court on charges of human trafficking and profiting from prostitution after he was caught in a 2018 sting at a Newton hotel, officials said Thursday.

Dirisu C. Alasa Jr. was sentenced May 17 to seven years in state prison for trafficking persons for sexual servitude and three to five years, to be served after the first sentence, for deriving support from prostitution, according to a statement from the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Prosecutors said Alasa had run a business that involved repeatedly subjecting a female victim to commercial sex work, presenting her for sale in internet ads, forcing her to engage in degrading sexual acts, and requiring her to work at all hours of the day and night.

“This case was about power, control, money, and exploitation,” Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said in the statement. “To the defendant, the victim was essentially just a commodity — a sexual product to be sold over and over again … with no regard for her safety.”

