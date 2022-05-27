Local Shuttle buses to replace Orange Line trains in August Train service will shut down July 29 at approximately 8:45 p.m. and remain closed through Aug. 28. A new Orange Line train pictured in September 2021. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Shuttle buses will replace Orange Line trains between Oak Grove and Wellington “to accommodate critical work at the Wellington Yard and Maintenance Facility” in late summer, the MBTA announced Thursday.

Train service will shut down Friday, July 29 at approximately 8:45 p.m. and remain closed off through Sunday, Aug. 28, according to the agency. The move will allow workers to complete rail yard work a year ahead of schedule.

Though the switch to shuttle buses can be “frustrating” for commuters, the work is aimed to bring “more reliable service and less disruptions on the Orange Line,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in a statement.

“The completion of the yard and maintenance facility will also further support the delivery of our new Orange Line vehicles,” he said. “We know these kinds of diversions can be frustrating, and I want to thank our Orange Line riders for their patience as we accomplish this important work on a much faster timeline.”

According to the MBTA, during the 30-day period of accelerated work, crews will replace more than 7,000 feet of track, four units of special track work, and more than 2,000 feet of third rail. The agency is also looking to identify other improvements that can be made during this time.

Once this work is completed, Wellington will have a modernized facility to clean, inspect, and maintain Orange Line trains and new tracks.

“The Capital Transformation team is committed to finding ways to accelerate construction efforts for our riders,” MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Peña said in a statement. “With Wellington’s 30-day acceleration scheduled, the new projected completion date of both the yard and maintenance facility is summer 2023 – a full year ahead of schedule. We are excited to continue working with communities along this area in order to deliver these improvements as quickly as possible.”

The MBTA’s Capital Transformation team will hold a virtual public meeting June 30 at 6 p.m. to discuss this plan further.