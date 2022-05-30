Local Four-year-old drowns in Brookline pool The incident occurred at a house on Prescott Street Monday afternoon.

A four-year-old boy drowned in a Brookline pool Monday afternoon, police announced.

First responders were called to the scene at 16 Prescott Street around 4:40 p.m., according to a release from Brookline Police. The boy was one of several children in the pool at the time, and several adults “were in very close proximity.”

Officials say it’s likely that this death was the result of an unfortunate accident, but the incident remains under investigation.

The child was unresponsive when police, firefighters, and paramedics arrived at the pool. With the guidance of a police dispatcher on the phone, adults were performing CPR on the boy. Lifesaving efforts continued as emergency personnel came to the pool.

The boy was brought to Boston Children’s Hospital, and was pronounced deceased shortly after his arrival.

No further information identifying the child or his family will be released, according to police.

“For so many of us, Memorial Day weekend marks the start of summer, and this tragedy serves as an important reminder that drowning can happen in a matter of seconds, and it’s often silent, not the way it’s depicted in the movies or on television,” Brookline police said in a statement.

More children between the ages of one and four die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects, police said in the statement. For children between age four and 14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes.