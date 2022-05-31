Local MBTA plans improvements to Green, Red lines in coming months The Green Line will be affected during the summer, while Red Line changes will take place in the fall. The Green Line on Huntington Avenue heads for the the Heath Street station next to the VA Hospital. John Tlumacki / Boston Globe, File

The MBTA is making improvements on the Green Line this summer, and to do so, different branches of the Green Line will be replaced by shuttle buses at different times throughout the summer.

Green Line Transformation Program construction will take place on all branches of the Green Line to conduct limited track replacement and balise installation on the entire length of track.

While a branch is under construction, shuttle buses will replace those trains.

The B line branch will go first, and will be shut down from Boston College station to Kenmore station from June 20 to July 1. Shuttle buses will not stop at the Warren Street, Allston Street, and Packard’s Corner stops.

Advertisement:

During this time, to accommodate construction, the left lane of Commonwealth Avenue westbound, as well as the Linden Street track crossing, will be closed.

Additionally, the left lane of Commonwealth Avenue westbound and the entirety of Commonwealth Avenue eastbound will be closed from Lake Street to Greycliff Road. Only one lane of traffic will be open on Commonwealth Avenue in both directions from Washington Street to Summit Avenue.

The C line branch will be next, and will be shut down from Cleveland Circle to Kenmore from July 11 to July 22. The shuttle buses will not stop at the Brandon Hall or Kent Street stops.

During this time, there will only be one lane of traffic open in both directions on Beacon Street between Hawes Street and St. Mary’s Street, and the Carlton Street track crossing will be closed.

The E line branch will shut down the next month from Heath Street to Copley between Aug. 6 to Aug. 21.

During this time, there will be only one lane of traffic open in both directions on Huntington Avenue from Tremont Street to the MassArt art museum, and the Longwood Avenue intersection will be closed.

Additionally, Huntington Avenue will have only one lane of traffic open in both directions between Museum Road and Forsyth Avenue.

Advertisement:

The D line branch will be the last to shut down, and will do so from Riverside to Kenmore between Sept. 24 and Oct. 30. The shuttle buses will not stop at the Beaconsfield stop.

Additionally, there will be an express bus between Riverside station and Copley station when there are games or events at Fenway Park.

The Red Line is also undergoing its own transformation project, and as a result, the MBTA has opened up bids for construction contracts for its work on Codman Yard in Dorchester.

The MBTA wrote in a news release that it expects to award the contract this summer and begin construction by fall 2022, with a projected completion in fall 2025.

The MBTA wrote that the changes made to Codman Yard will increase capacity and improve the overall reliability and quality of service for all Red Line riders.

“Yards are crucial to providing efficient service to the entire system. They are where we store, maintain, and deploy vehicles each day,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said in the release.

Yards also allow the MBTA to perform quality checks, make necessary improvements, and keep the car interiors clean without disrupting regular service, the MBTA wrote.

Codman Yard currently has 16 storage tracks that can hold around 70 vehicles, the MBTA wrote. The main improvements that will be made to the yard are the replacement of the existing tracks and the building of six new storage tracks.

Advertisement:

Expanding the yard with these additional tracks will allow Codman Yard to hold more than 100 cars, the MBTA wrote.

“Executing these improvements will bring several benefits to the entire Red Line system,” MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Peña said in the release. “Our plans to improve and expand Codman Yard increase capacity, site security, and safety, and decrease overall noise.”