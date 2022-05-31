Local Multiple fights reportedly broke out at Carson Beach on Memorial Day No one was arrested, and no serious injuries were reported.

Multiple fights reportedly broke out at Carson Beach in Boston on Memorial Day, WCVB reports.

“It was really crazy. They went from one side of the beach to the other in, like, two minutes and it was just a big crowd,” a witness told the station.

No one was arrested, and no serious injuries were reported, according to WCVB.

State Police respond to Carson Beach after a fight breaks out. It doesn’t appear anyone was seriously hurt #WCVB pic.twitter.com/44hkI2DzAA — John Atwater (@AtwaterWCVB) May 31, 2022

State police were ready for the potential issues after altercations took place last weekend at the South Boston beach, as well as at Revere Beach.

At least a dozen people were arrested at several local beaches during the soaring temperatures seen last weekend. There were seven arrests on Revere Beach, including four juveniles, and police helped to disperse a large crowd. At Carson Beach, five people were arrested by state police, two of them juveniles.