Local Driver charged after SUV crashes into group of motorcycles, injuring 8 Two people were in critical condition.

A Rhode Island man is facing 11 charges in connection with a crash that injured eight people, two critically, in Northfield on Sunday.

Ryan O’Farrell, 32, of Westerly, Rhode Island, was arrested and charged with seven counts of operating under the influence of drugs causing serious bodily injury; operating under the influence of drugs; two counts of child endangerment; negligent operation of a motor vehicle; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and operating an unregistered motor vehicle, according to the office of Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan.

The DA’s office said the crash occurred around 1 p.m. near 272 Main Street when O’Farrell, driving a SUV that was pulling a trailer carrying a motorcycle, allegedly crossed over a solid yellow double center lane and struck five motorcycles heading the other direction.

Eight people, who were either passengers or drivers of the motorcycles, were injured; two were in critical condition at the University of Massachusetts Medical Center in Worcester, according to the DA’s office. The motorcyclists were part of a group of nine headed north from a Connecticut motorcycle club.

There were two children, an 11-year old and a 12-year-old, in the SUV who were taken to the hospital but appeared uninjured, according to authorities.

The DA’s office said the crash remains under investigation. O’Farrell was held on $250,000 bail and will be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Tuesday.