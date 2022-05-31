Local Homicide investigation under way in North Adams Have information? Contact the State Police Detective Unit at the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office at 413-499-1112 or the North Adams Police Department at 413-664-4945.





Authorities are investigating a killing at a house in North Adams, Berkshire County prosecutors said Sunday. “Law enforcement does not believe that the perpetrator(s) poses an immediate danger to the general public,” according to a news release from the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

A 911 call a little before 8 p.m. on Saturday summoned North Adams police to a home on Charles Street, the release said. Paramedics with Northern Berkshire Emergency Medical Services pronounced the victim dead at the scene, the release said. The victim’s identity was not disclosed.

“The evidence collected thus far suggests that this wasn’t random,” Andrew McKeever, spokesman for the DA’s office, told the Berkshire Eagle. The medical examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the manner and cause of death, according to the release.

