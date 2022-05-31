Local N.H. 3rd grade student killed in shooting while on vacation in South Carolina Police arrested a 40-year-old man on charges of attempted murder.

A third grade student who attended school in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, was killed in a shooting during a family vacation in South Carolina over the holiday weekend.

The student, who was not identified, attended Little Harbour School and was the victim of a “random shooting,” Portsmouth Superintendent of Schools Stephen Zadravec said in a statement to families, obtained by Boston.com on Tuesday.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I share the sad news that one of our third grade students at LHS was killed this weekend,” Zadravec said. “His family was on vacation and were victims of a random shooting in South Carolina. An event like this touches our community as a whole. Our hearts are with the family as we support each other through this unbelievable tragedy.”

Charles Montgomery Allen, 40, of Florence, South Carolina, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, Boston 25 News reports.

This S.C. man is accused in the shooting death of a Portsmouth 3rd grader on Memorial Day. The child was on a family vacation in Florence, S.C. when investigators say Charles Montgomery Allen was randomly shooting at cars driving by his home. pic.twitter.com/neoCMfsEEc — Amy Coveno (@amyWMUR) May 31, 2022

Increased counseling will be available at the student’s school on Tuesday, Zadravec said.

