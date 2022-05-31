Local Victim suffering from life-threatening injuries following stabbing in Dorchester The incident remains under investigation.





A stabbing in Dorchester Monday night resulted in life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police went to the area of 4 Beauford Lane in Dorchester at about 7:57 p.m. after receiving a report of a person shot, Sergeant Detective John Boyle said. The victim was taken to a hospital, he said. The homicide unit was notified of the incident and responded to the scene, Boyle said.

No arrests have been made, Boyle said late Monday night. The incident remains under investigation, he said.

